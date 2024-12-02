Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Meets Qatar Ambassador
Date
12/2/2024 8:02:32 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati met Monday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, HE Mikati expressed his country's gratitude for the State of Qatar's unwavering support and assistance to Lebanon through a relief air bridge that support the Lebanese people amid their challenging circumstances.
Meanwhile, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon affirmed Qatar's unrelenting humanitarian support for the brothers in Lebanon, especially during the current circumstances.
MENAFN02122024000063011010ID1108946269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.