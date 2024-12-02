Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Meets Qatar Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Caretaker Prime of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati met Monday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, HE Mikati expressed his country's gratitude for the State of Qatar's unwavering support and assistance to Lebanon through a relief air bridge that support the Lebanese people amid their challenging circumstances.

Meanwhile, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon affirmed Qatar's unrelenting humanitarian support for the brothers in Lebanon, especially during the current circumstances.