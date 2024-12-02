Beamr CEO Shares Company Vision In Wall Street Transcript Interview: “AI Is Creating Tremendous Opportunities For Us”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herzliya Israel, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in optimization and solutions, is pleased to share that Sharon Carmel, Chief Executive Officer, was featured in an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript.

In the interview, Carmel discussed Beamr's technology, strategy and achievements, stating:“Beamr is very determined to execute on its vision, optimizing video at a large scale. We built the technology, accelerated it, have amazing partnerships, and we are very excited about this opportunity and the impact of our service on the market.” Regarding Beamr's AI initiatives with its GPU-accelerated technology, Carmel added:“We can run in tandem, not just the video optimization, but also the processes that will actually tell you what's in the video.”

The Wall Street Transcript is a twice-monthly publication featuring insights from CEOs and senior executives of publicly traded companies in various industries.

To read the full interview, visit Beamr's Investor relations website .

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr's inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

