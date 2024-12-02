Russian Army Shells Sumy Region 3 Times At Night, In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night and morning of December 2, the Russian fired three times at Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on .

“At night and in the morning, Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 11 explosions were recorded. The Krasnopilia and Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled,” the statement reads.

The enemy dropped an explosive device of the VOG type on the Seredyna-Buda community from a drone.

The invaders fired on the Krasnopilia community with artillery and dropped an explosive device from a drone.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 1, Russian troops fired 70 times at the border areas of Sumy region.