Russian Army Shells Sumy Region 3 Times At Night, In Morning
Date
12/2/2024 5:20:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night and morning of December 2, the Russian army fired three times at Sumy region.
According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook .
“At night and in the morning, Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 11 explosions were recorded. The Krasnopilia and Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled,” the statement reads.
The enemy dropped an explosive device of the VOG type on the Seredyna-Buda community from a drone.
The invaders fired on the Krasnopilia community with artillery and dropped an explosive device from a drone.
As Ukrinform reported, on December 1, Russian troops fired 70 times at the border areas of Sumy region.
