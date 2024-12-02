Drone Attack On Ternopil: One Dead, Number Of Injured Rises To 4

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ternopil, as a result of an attack by a Russian“Geranium” drone on a five-story building, the number of increased to four, and a 45-year-old man was killed.

This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Nehoda, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This is a targeted attack on a residential building, a continuation of civilian terror. The“Geranium” drone attacked a five-story building in Ternopil. One person was killed - a 45-year-old resident of Ternopil, his wife was seriously wounded. Three other residents of the building were also injured,” said Nehoda.

The 94 residents of the building were promptly evacuated and placed in shelters near the house. A mobile resilience center was deployed at the scene. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police were also involved.

Most of the windows in the house that was hit and in the nearby school were damaged, and cars parked near the house were also damaged. Work is underway to assess the building's suitability for further use and the extent of the damage. The building is disconnected from the electricity supply.

“After the technical condition of the affected entrance and the entire building is assessed, a decision will be made to allow them to return. As for the three apartments that were hit, we will decide together with the city authorities where to place them [residents]. We have a preliminary decision that they will be able to stay in one of the hotels in Ternopil, unless they have other wishes,” said the head of the RMA.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and three injured in Ternopil as a result of an enemy drone strike.

