Battenhall Wins Global Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Retainer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Battenhall has won the

global community management retainer for soft drinks bottling giant Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), after a competitive pitch.



The agency is managing social community management and corporate channels for the business in 31 markets across Asia, Europe and North America, covering 12 languages.



CCEP is the sole licensed bottler for products of The Coca-Cola Company in Andorra, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Pacific Islands, Indonesia and Philippines. In its Q3 trading update last month, the business declared revenues of €5.4 billion; the firm's market cap is around $36 billion.



The firm's senior social media manager Katie Meadway said:“Social media is essential for how we engage with our audiences and inform business decisions. Effective community management plays a critical role in that, and we're excited to work with Battenhall to bring us even closer to our customers.”



Battenhall founder and CEO Drew Benvie added:

“It's an honour to have been recommended by a key client – and ultimately selected as the winning agency in a highly-competitive pitch. CCEP shows true passion and ambition in everything it does, and we're delighted to be working together to achieve this. Throughout the process our team's focus on innovation – as well as deep social media community expertise on a global scale – shone through, and matched the client's brief perfectly.”



The account is led by senior associate director Elise Pearce, who told PRovoke Media:“It's already proving to be a fruitful relationship. We're using our innovations and insights teams to help CCEP streamline and be smarter about their social media communications and community management, working with people in local markets to ensure we are authentic to different culture and languages.”



Pearce said the agency was seeing a rise in community management briefs from clients:“This is now a huge part of what we do. Audiences want to know brands are listening, engaged and investing in them, and ultimately brands are seeing the value and power in nurturing communities rather than social media broadcasting.”



With questions around continued use of X/Twitter and the rise of new platforms such as Bluesky and Threads, Pearce said the agency was also increasingly having conversations with clients around use of social media platforms:“It's a really interesting conversation and time. It is something clients ask about and we consult about daily in terms of brand and personal use of channels. It's not one size fits all.”

