December: A Critical Month For Global Economic Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The December economic calendar is packed with events that investors should watch closely. These events will shape financial markets both domestically and internationally. Price index releases will likely impact exchange rates, interest rates, and stock markets.
Interest Rate Decisions
Central banks worldwide will announce interest rate decisions this month. Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) meets on December 10-11. They will set the Selic rate, currently at 11.25% per year.
The federal Reserve's announcement on December 18 will impact global markets. In November, they lowered rates to 4.5%-4.75%. The European Central Bank decides on December 12, while the Bank of England and Bank of Mexico follow on December 19.
Payroll
The U.S. non-farm payroll report, due on December 6, is a crucial economic indicator. It provides data on job creation, trade balance, and average hourly wages in the United States. This report often causes ripples across global financial markets.
Trade Balance
Trade balance reports show import and export values for goods. They reflect a country's economic growth and domestic demand. Key dates for trade balance reports are:
Brazil: December 5
China: December 7
Argentina: December 18
Retail Sales
Retail sales data measures products sold across various store types and sizes. It's an important indicator of consumer spending and economic pace. Retail sales data will be released for:
Eurozone: December 5
Brazil: December 12
China: December 15
USA: December 17
Manufacturing PMI
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) measures the health of the construction sector. China releases its data on December 1. Germany, Eurozone, Brazil , USA, and Mexico follow on December 2.
Composite PMI
The Composite PMI calculates manufacturing and service activities. On December 4, the UK, Eurozone, USA, and Brazil will release their data.
Services PMI
The Services PMI measures activity in sectors like retail, tourism, and general services. China releases its data on December 3. Germany, Eurozone, UK, and USA follow on December 4.
CPI
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an inflation indicator. Brazil's Fipe releases São Paulo's data on December 3. Other key dates include:
China: December 8
Mexico: December 9
Germany: December 10
USA: December 11
Argentina: December 11
UK: December 18
Eurozone: December 18
IPCA
Brazil's official inflation measure, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), will be released on December 10.
IPCA-15
The IPCA-15, a preview of the IPCA, will be published on December 27.
PPI
The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures inflation from producers' perspective. China releases its data on December 8, and the USA on December 12.
General Price Index
Brazil's General Price Index (IGP) has three related data points this month. The IGP-DI on December 6, the IGP-10 on December 13, and the IGP-M on December 27.
Economic Activity Index
Brazil's Economic Activity Index (IBC-BR), which anticipates GDP results, will be released on December 13.
GDP
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be released for Brazil on December 3, the Eurozone on December 6, and the UK on December 12.
Note that Brazil's B3 stock exchange will be closed on December 24, 25, and 31.
