December: A Critical Month For Global Economic Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The December economic calendar is packed with events that investors should watch closely. These events will shape markets both domestically and internationally. Price releases will likely impact exchange rates, interest rates, and stock markets.

Interest Rate Decisions

Central banks worldwide will announce interest rate decisions this month. Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) meets on December 10-11. They will set the Selic rate, currently at 11.25% per year.



The Reserve's announcement on December 18 will impact global markets. In November, they lowered rates to 4.5%-4.75%. The European Central Bank decides on December 12, while the Bank of England and Bank of Mexico follow on December 19.

Payroll

The U.S. non-farm payroll report, due on December 6, is a crucial economic indicator. It provides data on job creation, trade balance, and average hourly wages in the United States. This report often causes ripples across global financial markets.





Trade Balance

Trade balance reports show import and export values for goods. They reflect a country's economic growth and domestic demand. Key dates for trade balance reports are:







Brazil: December 5



China: December 7

Argentina: December 18







Eurozone: December 5



Brazil: December 12



China: December 15

USA: December 17







China: December 8



Mexico: December 9



Germany: December 10



USA: December 11



Argentina: December 11



UK: December 18

Eurozone: December 18



Retail SalesRetail sales data measures products sold across various store types and sizes. It's an important indicator of consumer spending and economic pace. Retail sales data will be released for:Manufacturing PMIThe Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) measures the health of the construction sector. China releases its data on December 1. Germany, Eurozone, Brazil , USA, and Mexico follow on December 2.Composite PMIThe Composite PMI calculates manufacturing and service activities. On December 4, the UK, Eurozone, USA, and Brazil will release their data.Services PMIThe Services PMI measures activity in sectors like retail, tourism, and general services. China releases its data on December 3. Germany, Eurozone, UK, and USA follow on December 4.CPIThe Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an inflation indicator. Brazil's Fipe releases São Paulo's data on December 3. Other key dates include:IPCABrazil's official inflation measure, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), will be released on December 10.IPCA-15The IPCA-15, a preview of the IPCA, will be published on December 27.PPIThe Producer Price Index (PPI) measures inflation from producers' perspective. China releases its data on December 8, and the USA on December 12.General Price IndexBrazil's General Price Index (IGP) has three related data points this month. The IGP-DI on December 6, the IGP-10 on December 13, and the IGP-M on December 27.Economic Activity IndexBrazil's Economic Activity Index (IBC-BR), which anticipates GDP results, will be released on December 13.GDPGross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be released for Brazil on December 3, the Eurozone on December 6, and the UK on December 12.Note that Brazil's B3 stock exchange will be closed on December 24, 25, and 31.