Eften Real Estate Fund AS Invites To Webinars Introducing The Offering Of New Additional Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 19.11.2024 , EfTEN Fund AS announced a of shares, according to which the fund will offer up to 1,000,000 new ordinary shares to all natural and persons in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the prospectus.

In connection with the offering, the fund invites all interested parties to participate in webinars introducing the fund and the issuance of the fund's shares:

The webinar will be hosted and the fund and share offering will be introduced by Viljar Arakas, Fund Manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and Chairman of the Board of EfTEN Capital AS, and Kristjan Tamla, CEO of Capital AS.

Interested parties can ask questions during the webinar or by sending them in advance by 12:00 a.m. (EET) on December 3, 2024 to: ...

The webinar will be held in Estonian.

To participate in the webinar, please register via this link .

Participants will receive a reminder email one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and made available on the foundation's website and on the YouTube channel.

The webinar will be hosted and the fund and share offering will be introduced by Laurynas Žilys, Lithuania Country Manager of EfTEN Capital.

Interested parties can ask questions during the webinar or by sending them in advance by 12:00 a.m. (EET) on December 3, 2024 to: ...

The webinar will be held in Lithuanian.

To participate in the webinar, please register via this link .

Participants will receive a reminder email one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and made available on the foundation's website and on the YouTube channel.

Disclaimer

This information does not constitute an invitation to subscribe for or acquire shares in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and is for informational purposes only. Before making an investment decision, investors should read the information published in the prospectus in order to understand all the circumstances related to the investment and, if necessary, consult an expert. The prospectus for the public offering, listing and admission to trading of shares in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS is available at the registered office of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS at A. Lauteri 5 (3rd floor), Tallinn, and electronically on the fund's website at and on the website of the Financial Supervision Authority at In addition, the prospectus is available through the information system of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



