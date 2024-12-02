Revolutionizing Fitness: Shapes Expands Partnership With HYROX Across Europe, Launching Exclusive Performance Edition

(MENAFN- Pressat) Revolutionary athletic and wellness innovator Shapes is thrilled to announce their expanded partnership with the Global of Racing, HYROX. Following a successful partnership in the 2023/24 season, fitness disruptor Shapes is now the official partner for HYROX events across Europe , including events taking place in DACH, the UK, Benelux, Scandinavia, Italy, and France.

Shapes is a breakthrough shock-absorbing training tool engineered in Germany to improve and enhance stability, posture, and overall performance. Developed by a team of engineers, physiotherapists, sports scientists, and designers, Shapes' state-of-the-art product features a lightweight, flexible design that molds seamlessly to the foot, aligning the body naturally. Shapes' secret is in its seamless, lightweight construction. With unique features like the Flexzone® , which adapts to the foot's movement, and Torzone® , which supports optimal stability, Shapes reduces strain and transforms every step into an opportunity, making it the training sidekick you wish you always had.

In 2023, HYROX, the “fastest growing fitness competition for every body,” had over 40 global races, 90,000 athletes , and 50,000 spectators worldwide. HYROX anticipates over 500,000 participants across 80+ events in the 23/24 season. Created in Germany by one of the most experienced and successful mass participation race event organizers in the world, Christian Toetzke , together with three-time Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Moritz Fürste, HYROX ha s experienced remarkable growth in Europe and the US. The competition merges endurance running with fun, high-intensity functional workouts. With no qualifying times required and events held in high-energy indoor arenas, HYROX fosters a unique atmosphere of inclusivity and athletic comradery for all participants.

To kick off the new season, HYROX and Shapes are launching the “Shapes x HYROX” performance edition, designed exclusively for HYROX athletes. The coveted and stylish design is the first joint product of the two brands and is designed to support workouts and recovery, fitting comfortably into any shoe. Available at European HYROX events, partner gyms, and retail locations, the Shapes x HYROX edition is crafted to give athletes an edge as they push their limits.

“Shapes is a training system that strengthens the body's kinetic chain from foot to jaw, boosting stability, balance, and posture,” says Chriz Jungfleisch, CEO of Shapes USA. “HYROX represents the future of fitness racing, and we are excited to support athletes in reaching new levels of performance through this partnership.”

Florian Gerlich, Brand Partnerships at HYROX , shares:“We're excited to expand our partnership with Shapes this season. Their innovative approach to enhance athletic performance perfectly aligns with HYROX's mission to make fitness racing accessible and transformative for athletes of all levels. Together, we are committed to grow this partnership and bring it to more events and athletes around the world .”





About Shapes:

Shape Industries, a Germany-based manufacturer with U.S. entities in Los Angeles and New York, is dedicated to innovation in athletic and wellness solutions. Their revolutionary product Shapes transforms ordinary footwear into powerful training tools, designed to strengthen the muscular chain from the foot to the jaw. Developed in Germany by a team of experts including engineers, physiotherapists, sports scientists, designers, and marketing experts, Shapes redistributes energy during stress to provide personalized support and promote overall well-being. Effectively alleviating pain in the feet, knees, hips, and back while enhancing performance in sports and everyday use, Shapes offer a slim, lightweight design that fits seamlessly into any shoe.



WEBSITE

INSTAGRAM

LINKEDIN



About HYROX:

HYROX is one of the most disruptive fitness and sports brands on earth, a winner of the Time 100 Most Influential Companies 2024. HYROX is the Global Sport of Fitness Racing, inspiring people worldwide to engage in the healthiest form of training and competition. HYROX connects the world's training communities with a sport, a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible to all and conveys the transformative benefits of training and competition to a globally connected audience.

WEBSITE

INSTAGRAM



For more information, please contact:

...