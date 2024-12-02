New Children's Book By Louis L. Reed, 'Deuce's First Step,' Supports Children Of Incarcerated Parents

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Deuce's First Step: Rebuilding One Piece at a Time, a powerful children's by Louis L. Reed, will be released on January 23, 2024. This heartfelt book aims to support the millions of children affected by parental incarceration, offering them a message of hope, resilience, and love. Pre-orders for the book begin January 6, 2024, and it will be available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.

Louis L. Reed, a nationally recognized advocate and author, wrote Deuce's First Step inspired by his own experiences growing up with an incarcerated father. With this book, Reed hopes to empower children of incarcerated parents, letting them know they are not alone. Deuce's First Step follows the journey of a young boy named Deuce who struggles with his father's absence. He learns that hope and love can rebuild what feels lost even when life feels broken.

"My mission is to get this book into the hands of 1 million children, letting them know they are seen, supported, and not alone," said Reed. "I want every child with an incarcerated parent to understand that they are not defined by their circumstances. They are resilient, and they deserve the opportunity to heal and thrive."

The book's protagonist, Deuce, faces challenges growing up with an incarcerated father but finds comfort and strength through his actions. With the support of his mother and his best friend Scarlett, Deuce learns to take his first steps toward healing and self-discovery. As Deuce builds a bridge out of popsicle sticks-a symbol of his inner strength-he realizes that each small step brings him closer to overcoming his pain.

The statistics surrounding children with incarcerated parents are staggering: over 6 million children in the U.S. have an incarcerated parent, a number that continues to grow. These children often face emotional, social, and financial challenges that can impact their long-term well-being. Deuce's First Step provides a much-needed resource to help these children feel empowered, supported, and seen.

The book's release is not only an important milestone for Reed but also a step forward in helping children of incarcerated parents understand that they are not alone in their struggles. Through the story of Deuce, Reed aims to provide them with a message of hope and resilience that transcends their circumstances.

Pre-orders for Deuce's First Step are now open, with the official release date set for January 23, 2024. Reed's long-term goal is to distribute the book to 1 million children across the United States who are impacted by the incarceration of a parent. This book is a tool for healing, growth, and self-empowerment that will help children in challenging situations feel seen and supported.

About Louis L. Reed

Louis L. Reed is a nationally recognized advocate for criminal justice reform and the author of Deuce's First Step. Having spent nearly 14 years incarcerated, Reed's mission is to empower justice-impacted individuals and children affected by incarceration. He played a key role in the passage of the historic #FirstStepAct and has worked to support policy changes that impact the lives of millions of people. Reed's work has been featured in the First Step documentary and the Hulu series UnPrisoned.

For more information about Deuce's First Step or to pre-order the book, visit Amazon.