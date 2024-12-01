Mommy's Heart Hosts Heartwarming Holiday Celebration And Toy Drive At Gallery Chang To Support Sanctuary For Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mommy's Heart, in collaboration with Chang and Something Sweet Gallery Cafe, successfully hosted a compassionate Holiday Celebration and Toy Drive, bringing together community members to support children, who have experienced abuse.



The event, graciously hosted by The Edition CEO, Ara Cho, who owns the gallery and cafe,

welcomed notable guests, including Countess Joycelyn Engle Di Palma, Bumi Sirotka, Dana Carey, Larry and Ellie Chan, Abe Wellington, Barbara Tate, J. Marc Pacheco, and Janat Kalmakova.

Attendees were treated to a warm and festive atmosphere, enjoying wine and delightful sweet treats provided by Something Sweet Gallery Cafe. The evening was marked by a spirit of camaraderie and community support, with guests bringing holiday toys to benefit children served by Sanctuary for Families.



Julianne Michelle, Executive Director and Founder of Mommy's Heart, thanked participants for their generous holiday donations, highlighting how these presents will bring joy to children, who have suffered from abuse.

The event underscored the community's commitment to supporting vulnerable children and providing hope during the holiday season.

Sanctuary for Families is New York's leading service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and related forms of gender violence. More information can be found at

Mommy's Heart is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing no cost legal and mental health services to domestic abuse survivors, facing retaliatory lawfare in the court system. For more details, visit

