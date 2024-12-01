Evision Unveils AWSN To Spotlight Women's Sports Globally

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Evision, a subsidiary of e&, has introduced the All Women's Sports (AWSN), a dedicated to amplify the achievements and visibility of female and leagues across various disciplines. This initiative aims to bridge the coverage gap in sports broadcasting, traditionally dominated by male-focused events, and features live telecasts of major competitions such as Women's Soccer, FIBA Women's Basketball, the Women's Alliance, and the Women's National League. The venture is poised to redefine sports broadcasting by ensuring a spotlight on women's sports, a domain often sidelined despite its growing popularity and influence. AWSN will not only provide a stage for high-profile events but also explore grassroots sports, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that celebrates female athletes globally. The platform reflects the increasing demand for diverse sports content and the changing perception of women's sports as a critical cultural and commercial segment.">



