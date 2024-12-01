Aston Martin Eyes Fresh Funding Amid Financial Challenges
Date
12/1/2024 9:01:53 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc has announced plans to raise additional capital after issuing its second profit warning in two months. The luxury carmaker, headquartered in Warwickshire, has faced persistent production and financial difficulties, exacerbated by supply chain disruptions and a weakening macroeconomic environment in key markets like China. The company revealed that production targets for 2024 have been reduced to 6,000 vehicles, down from a [...]">
