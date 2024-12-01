Floods in Thailand result in death of 9, displacement of hundreds of thousands

(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall in Thailand has led to devastating floods in eight provinces, resulting in at least nine deaths and affecting hundreds of thousands of people, local reported on Saturday. The Thai Meteorological Department confirmed that the floods were caused by intense rainfall, which impacted provinces including Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. As of the latest reports, over 553,000 households have been affected by the flooding across these regions.



Phatthalung province has been particularly hard hit, with 102,494 households across 557 villages affected. One fatality has been reported there, while the majority of the deaths, eight in total, occurred in Pattani, Yala, and Songkhla provinces. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that more heavy rainfall is expected in the southern part of the country, potentially continuing into early December, which could worsen the situation.



In addition to the damage caused by the floods, neighboring Malaysia has also been severely impacted by flooding. Over the past three days, devastating floods in several northern provinces of Malaysia have claimed three lives and displaced more than 100,000 people. These natural disasters in both Thailand and Malaysia underscore the significant challenges faced by the region due to extreme weather events.

