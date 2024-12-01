Pakistan's Anti-Narcotics Force Seizes Over 260 Kg Of Drugs In Nationwide Operations

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Pakistan's Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted multiple anti-smuggling operations across the country, resulting in the recovery of over 260 kg of drugs, said an official.

The ANF spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday that the personnel confiscated drugs worth approximately 24.4 million Pak Rupees (about 288,537 US dollars) on the black in operations in different areas of the country during the last four days, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, the ANF had also arrested 14 suspects during the operations who had been sent to investigation cells after registering cases against them.

The confiscated drugs included 247.3 kg of hashish, 5.049 kg of heroin, 10 kg of ice (crystal meth), and 83 grams of weed, added the official.

According to the details, ANF operations on Kuchlak Road and Saryab Road in the southwest provincial capital of Quetta led to the recovery of 30 kg of hashish and the arrest of six suspects.

The forces also confiscated 176.4 kg of hashish, intended for smuggling, hidden in a house in Pishin's Saranan area of southwest Balochistan province.

Two other raids were made in the southwest port city of Gwadar, where ANF teams recovered 32 kg of hashish near the coastal line and also uncovered a warehouse, where 5 kg of heroin and 5 kg of ice (crystal meth) were seized.