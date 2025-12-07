Microsoft Office 2024: Lifetime Licence Offers Full Suite Without Recurring 365 Fees

MENAFN - AzerNews) Microsoft 365 subscriptions are becoming increasingly expensive, with prices now at $99.99 per year, not counting periodic hikes. For those looking to avoid ongoing fees, a lifetime licence for Microsoft Office offers a compelling alternative. The one-time purchase provides access to the latest versions of essential Office apps, currently available for $149.97, down from the regular $249.99.

Office 2024 Home & Business includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The suite is installed directly on your Mac or PC, allowing offline use and faster performance compared with earlier versions. Excel has seen notable speed improvements, while Outlook now offers enhanced security features to block unsafe add-ins and suspicious content. The suite also features a refreshed, cleaner interface, better touch support, and more accessible templates.

Users can collaborate in real time on shared documents, leave comments, and track changes using version history. Integrated AI tools assist with writing, formatting, and organising data, eliminating the need for additional plugins or subscription services.

For anyone seeking the full Microsoft Office experience without recurring Microsoft 365 fees, this lifetime licence provides essential tools at a one-off cost, delivering both value and stability.