Pakistan's Punjab Police Arrest 12 Suspects Allegedly Collaborating With Indian Intelligence

Punjab Police say 12 individuals linked to Indian intelligence have been arrested for planning terrorist attacks targeting religious and public sites across major cities.

Punjab Police announced the arrest of 12 individuals suspected of planning terrorist attacks in the province, allegedly working in coordination with Indian intelligence agencies.

The arrests, made on Monday, December 8, took place in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur, according to an official police statement.

Authorities recovered photos, videos, weapons, and explosives from the suspects, effectively preventing large-scale attacks in the targeted cities.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said the suspects were reportedly plotting to incite“religious fear and hatred” and intended to target places of worship and other important public locations.

This is not the first instance of such arrests; in June, Pakistani authorities detained four individuals in Karachi accused of spying for India.

Security experts say these arrests highlight ongoing cross-border espionage and terror threats in the region, underscoring the importance of intelligence-led counterterrorism operations.

Officials have urged the public to remain vigilant while law enforcement continues investigations to dismantle any remaining networks and prevent potential attacks.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram