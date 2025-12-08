403
Industry News In Brief (December 8, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) ATLANTA - Atlanta-based marketing and transformation firm Alloy has merged with The Partnership, a privately held full-service marketing and brand communications agency, expanding its scale and capabilities across marketing strategy, advertising, PR, research, data analytics and digital product development. The combined firm will operate under the Alloy brand and increases Alloy's headcount by roughly 50%, following a year that included the acquisition of martech consultancy Hot Sauce and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list.
NASHVILLE - Publicity For Good has launched a promotional initiative offering one purpose-driven company a year of PR services valued by the agency at $100,000. The campaign runs from November 17 through December 15, with a single winner to be announced December 23, and is positioned by the Nashville-based firm as part of its broader mission to support impact-led businesses.
LOS ANGELES - Global communications group Hopscotch has introduced Hopscotch System as the unified brand for its existing pan-regional PR hub operations across the Americas, Europe and Africa. The move consolidates regional teams in Los Angeles, Dublin and Casablanca under a single operating structure following the group's July global rebrand, while maintaining region-specific expertise across digital, full-service PR and public affairs.
