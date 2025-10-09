Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones And Artillery, One Person Injured
According to him, there was a lot of noise in Dnipro in the evening.
“We are figuring out all the details,” said the Head of the Regional Military Administration.
In the Nikopol district, the Russians attacked with FPV drones and shelled the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove, and Pokrovske with artillery throughout the day.
A 68-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.
An enterprise was damaged. An unused building and a private home caught fire.
In addition, four houses, a farm building, and power lines were damaged.Read also: Ukraine strikes FSB base in Crimea with three 'Flamingo' missiles - Die Welt
As reported by Ukrinform, a powerful explosion was heard in Dnipro during an air raid alert. Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region toward Dnipro from the south.
