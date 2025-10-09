Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones And Artillery, One Person Injured

Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones And Artillery, One Person Injured


2025-10-09 03:10:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to him, there was a lot of noise in Dnipro in the evening.

“We are figuring out all the details,” said the Head of the Regional Military Administration.

In the Nikopol district, the Russians attacked with FPV drones and shelled the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove, and Pokrovske with artillery throughout the day.

A 68-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

An enterprise was damaged. An unused building and a private home caught fire.

In addition, four houses, a farm building, and power lines were damaged.

Read also: Ukraine strikes FSB base in Crimea with three 'Flamingo' missiles - Die Welt

As reported by Ukrinform, a powerful explosion was heard in Dnipro during an air raid alert. Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region toward Dnipro from the south.

MENAFN09102025000193011044ID1110175321

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search