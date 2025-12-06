Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Telegram's Durov Blasts EU Over Censorship

Telegram's Durov Blasts EU Over Censorship


2025-12-06 03:06:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticized the European Union for suppressing free speech on social media, while also referring to France's criminal investigation against him, Azernews reports.

"The EU imposes impossible rules so it can punish tech firms that refuse to silently censor free speech. We saw the same in France: a baseless“criminal investigation”, then intelligence services offering to help with it if Telegram quietly censored speech in Romania and Moldova," he wrote. Durov replied to a post by billionaire and X Corp. founder Elon Musk from 2024 in which he said he refused the EU's "illegal secret deal" to censor free speech.

Earlier this year, Durov accused France's spy agency of asking him to suppress "conservative voices in Romania" during that country's presidential election campaign. Paris, however, had denied the claim.

MENAFN06122025000195011045ID1110446506



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search