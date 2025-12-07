Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TRT International Children’s Media Summit kicks off in Turkey

TRT International Children’s Media Summit kicks off in Turkey


2025-12-07 01:56:26
(MENAFN) The TRT International Children’s Media Summit commenced on Saturday in Istanbul, gathering policymakers, media executives, and experts to discuss the challenges and responsibilities tied to children’s media consumption in the digital era.

At the opening ceremony, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan stressed that adults carry the primary responsibility for the online spaces children navigate.

“We built this digital world. We laid its foundations. Therefore, we cannot stand by and watch new generations get lost in it,” she said.

Erdogan underscored issues such as privacy, excessive screen use, and the influence of parents in guiding children’s online behaviors, adding, “as long as adults’ heads are bent toward screens, children will not choose a different path.”

She also revealed that she had endorsed the Digital Child Rights Convention and urged other stakeholders to take similar action. “We cannot leave our children alone in the unsafe streets of the digital world,” she noted, highlighting that upcoming regulations would include new social media rules for children under 15.

