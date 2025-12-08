403
Syrian president pledges new phase of reconstruction
(MENAFN) Marking the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad’s departure from power, President Ahmad al-Sharaa declared that the nation is stepping into a fresh era of recovery “worthy of its present and its past,” according to reports.
Assad, who had ruled Syria for almost a quarter of a century, escaped to Russia last December, ending the decades-long rule of the Baath Party. A transitional government led by Sharaa was established at the start of the year.
Speaking at dawn in the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus—after completing the morning prayer and dressed in military attire—Sharaa addressed the public with a message of determination.
He told Syrians: “No one, no matter how great, will stand in our way. No obstacle will stop us, and together we will face every challenge, God willing.”
He continued by reaffirming the country’s commitment to reconstruction across all regions: “From its north to its south, and from its east to its west, God willing, we will restore Syria strong again with a rebuilding worthy of its present and its past – a rebuilding worthy of Syria’s ancient heritage.”
Sharaa noted that the government’s upcoming priorities would focus on uplifting those most in need and ensuring fairness for all citizens. Reports also stated that he placed a piece of the Kaaba’s cloth—gifted to him by the Saudi Crown Prince—inside the historic mosque as part of the commemoration.
Assad, who had ruled Syria for almost a quarter of a century, escaped to Russia last December, ending the decades-long rule of the Baath Party. A transitional government led by Sharaa was established at the start of the year.
