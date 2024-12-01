Iran imports around 7.329M cellphone handsets in 8 months

(MENAFN) According to the latest data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran imported approximately 7.329 million cellphone handsets between March 20 and November 21, amounting to a total value of USD1.62 billion. This marks a reduction in both volume and value compared to the previous year, with a 22 percent decrease in the number of units and a 15 percent decline in their total value.



Of the imported handsets, more than 7.1 million were brought in by commercial companies, while the remaining 229,000 units were imported by passengers. This indicates a continued reliance on commercial imports for the bulk of the mobile phone market in Iran.



Despite the reduction in mobile phone imports, the import figures reflect a significant portion of consumer electronics entering the country, which remains a key sector for both local businesses and consumers. The decline in imports, however, could suggest a combination of factors, such as market saturation, economic conditions, and possible shifts in demand.



IRICA’s data underscores the ongoing dynamics within the Iranian economy, where foreign exchange restrictions and market policies continue to shape the importation of goods, including consumer electronics like mobile phones.

