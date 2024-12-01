Syrian armed opposition confirms it had gained control of additional neighborhoods in Aleppo

(MENAFN) The Syrian armed opposition confirmed it had gained control of additional neighborhoods in Aleppo, while the Syrian announced a temporary withdrawal to prepare for a counteroffensive. The opposition also reported launching an incursion into Hama province, although the Syrian army denied pulling back from the area.



Earlier, the Syrian army reported intense clashes with armed factions on multiple fronts in Idlib, leading to its strategic withdrawal for redeployment. The fighting has resulted in significant casualties, with dozens of Syrian killed or injured. Russian warplanes have also launched airstrikes on Aleppo for the first time since 2016.



The opposition launched the "battle to deter aggression," rapidly seizing large portions of territory in Idlib and Aleppo, effectively overwhelming the Syrian army. They later announced the capture of Aleppo International Airport, with some sources suggesting the Syrian army had handed the airport and other positions to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes Kurdish and some Arab fighters.



By Tuesday, the opposition claimed full control over Idlib province, having taken the strategic city of Maarat al-Numan and several other towns. They now control most of Aleppo, following a surprise offensive that led to numerous casualties among Syrian troops.



Clashes were also reported in Aleppo's Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). The opposition imposed a curfew in Aleppo to protect civilians, announcing plans to fully secure and liberate the city. The opposition also reported taking control of 23 villages and towns in eastern Idlib, further expanding their territorial gains. The Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed heavy losses among its soldiers in the recent battles, explaining that the withdrawal from Aleppo was a tactical move to reinforce defense lines and prepare for a counterattack. Syrian army jets reportedly shelled parts of New Aleppo.

