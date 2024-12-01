Two Ugandan Nationals Arrested For Trafficking In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Two Ugandan nationals and a customer were arrested by during a raid on a brothel in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad City, along with Osmania University Police and Women staff conducted a raid on a brothel at Nagarjuna Nagar under the limits of Osmania University Police Station.

The police registered a case under sections 143 (trafficking of person), 144(2) (exploitation of a trafficked person) and 111 (organised crime) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 and 4 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act

The arrested foreigners were identified as 42-year-old Nayebare Doreen, 22-year-old sub-organiser and victim Komuhangi Ritah, who were residing in Nagarjuna Nagar, Tarnaka.

Customer Potturi Anjan Kumar, a resident of Uppal in Hyderabad has also been arrested.

Police seized 160 unused condoms, one used condom, Rs 12,190 cash and five mobile phones.

According to Y. V. S. Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad City, Nayebare Doreen had taken a house in Nagarjuna Nagar, Tarnaka on rent four months ago. Since then, she has been running a brothel house with the assistance of Komuhangi Ritah. She had uploaded her mobile phone number to 'Locanto' online services.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the police officer said the interested customers calling on the number were being initially sent to a location in Secunderabad to mislead them and were later sent to Nagarjuna Colony. She disclosed the location of the brothel only after customers reached Nagarjuna Colony.

Acting on credible information about brothel activities, police conducted the raid and busted the brothel.

The arrests were made by K. Saidulu, Inspector of Police, SIs Srinivasulu Dasu, P. Gnanadeep, C. Raghavender Reddy of the North Zone Task Force along with team and N. Rajender, Inspector of Police of Osmania University Police Station.