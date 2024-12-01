Tehran Insistent On Support For Syria, Says Iran's Araghchi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's Foreign Abbas Araghchi reiterated on Sunday Tehran's unwavering support for Syria, according to the Iranian official news agency IRNA.

“Today, I am leaving for Damascus to convey the message of the Islamic Republic to the Syrian government,” Araghchi told reporters at the Navy Day ceremony held on the Kish Island in southern Iran.

“We firmly support the Syrian and government,” he added.

“We believe that after the (Israeli) Zionist regime's failure, the enemy is trying to implement its sinister plots of destabilizing the region through these groups,” the minister noted, referring to anti-regime groups in Syria.

Araghchi asserted that“the Syrian army will once again be victorious over these terrorist groups as in the past.”

The fighting erupted on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of the Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Since last week, the anti-regime armed groups have made rapid progress from the western countryside toward the city center, capturing much of it by Saturday.

The armed groups took control of the town of Khan Shaykhun later Saturday, establishing control of all of Idlib.