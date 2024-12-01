Tehran Insistent On Support For Syria, Says Iran's Araghchi
Date
12/1/2024 6:10:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated on Sunday
Tehran's unwavering support for Syria, according to the Iranian
official news agency IRNA.
“Today, I am leaving for Damascus to convey the message of the
Islamic Republic to the Syrian government,” Araghchi told reporters
at the Navy Day ceremony held on the Kish Island in southern
Iran.
“We firmly support the Syrian army and government,” he
added.
“We believe that after the (Israeli) Zionist regime's failure,
the enemy is trying to implement its sinister plots of
destabilizing the region through these terrorist groups,” the
minister noted, referring to anti-regime groups in Syria.
Araghchi asserted that“the Syrian army will once again be
victorious over these terrorist groups as in the past.”
The fighting erupted on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and
anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of the Aleppo
province in northern Syria.
Since last week, the anti-regime armed groups have made rapid
progress from the western countryside toward the city center,
capturing much of it by Saturday.
The armed groups took control of the town of Khan Shaykhun later
Saturday, establishing control of all of Idlib.
MENAFN01122024000195011045ID1108943113
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.