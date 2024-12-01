Djokovic Joins Al Khelaifi For Padel Match
Date
12/1/2024 3:03:01 AM
Tennis icon Novak Djokovic - who recently highlighted padel's rapid growth and its impact on tennis - has now embraced the Sport firsthand with Premier Padel. He joined Premier Padel Chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi for a padel match at the Premier Padel courts in Doha, once again showing the sport's dynamic appeal. This also follows Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Oscar Piastri all taking a break from the track to visit the same Premier Padel x Qatar Airways courts in Doha ahead of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.
