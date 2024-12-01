Significant Topics Top The Agenda Of 45Th GCC Summit In Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

All eyes will turn to the State of Kuwait on Sunday, where the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will kick off at the summit level, as Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will participate in the summit alongside Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the GCC countries, and the heads of delegations.

This is the 7th GCC summit held in the State of Kuwait since the establishment of the Cooperation Council on May 25, 1981. The agenda includes following up on the support and strengthening of joint Gulf action and developing mechanisms for cooperation between its countries and peoples in various sectors, especially those that concern Gulf citizens.

The summit is being held in light of important regional and international developments, especially the situation in the Middle East in general, and in the Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in particular, in addition to developments in Lebanon and Sudan, which requires redoubling efforts to enhance coordination and cooperation between the GCC countries in a way that supports security and regional and global stability.

The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers welcomed, in its weekly meeting on Wednesday, Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries and the accompanying delegations to the summit, voicing its hope for more optimism regarding the decisions that the summit will produce, which will advance the march of the council and achieve the hopes and aspirations of the peoples of the GCC countries.

In preparation for the 45th GCC Summit, the 162nd GCC Ministerial Meeting was held in Kuwait, which was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait and Chairman of the current session of the Ministerial Council Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and attended by the GCC Foreign Ministers. Reports were reviewed regarding the follow-up to the implementation of the decisions of the 44th Summit held in Doha in December 2023, and memoranda submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat were discussed, as well as issues related to dialogue and strategic relations with countries and global blocs. The latest regional and international developments affecting the region were also discussed.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stressed the importance of the meeting as part of efforts to enhance joint Gulf cooperation and ongoing preparations to ensure the success of the upcoming summit.

In a statement on the occasion of the Summit, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State of Kuwait H E Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud emphasized that the State of Kuwait hosting this major Gulf event reflects the importance of the deep-rooted historical relations between the GCC countries, which seek unity of purpose and common destiny, and work to enhance the path of cooperation and accelerate the wheel of progress and development in all areas to achieve the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of the GCC countries.

He considered that the key challenges facing the GCC system at the present time are the geopolitical challenges in the Middle East, especially since the GCC countries are keen to achieve security and stability in the region and work to immediately stop the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip to establish the foundations of security and peace in this region, as well as work to stop the escalation between the Israeli entity and Iran so that its effects do not extend to the countries of the region.

He pointed out the economic challenges that the GCC countries are working to overcome by diversifying their economies and developing their infrastructure, including roads, ports, airports, and others, in addition to the technological challenges, the challenges of enhancing cybersecurity for the GCC countries and developing renewable energy sources and alternative energies.

He indicated that in light of the current regional and international atmosphere, the leaders of the GCC countries will work to adopt a unified Gulf position towards the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and work to stop the mutual geopolitical escalation between Iran and the Israeli entity, in addition to a number of joint cooperation files that the GCC countries seek to accomplish to enhance the process of cooperation, and achieve the hopes and aspirations of the peoples and countries of the region.

The final communique of the 44th GCC Summit, held in Doha, noted that the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reviewed the report of the General Secretariat regarding the progress made in implementing the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to enhance joint GCC action. This vision was endorsed by the Supreme Council in its 36th session in December 2015.

The Council emphasized the complete, precise, and continuous implementation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' vision, including completing the elements of economic unity, the joint defense and security systems, coordinating positions to enhance solidarity and stability of the Council's countries, preserving their interests, avoiding regional and international conflicts, meeting the aspirations of their citizens, enhancing their regional and international roles through unifying political stances, and developing strategic partnerships with the international community, regional and international organizations, sisterly and friendly countries.

Regarding the joint Gulf action, the Council reviewed the consultations on implementing the decision of the Supreme Council in its 32nd session regarding the proposal of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to transition from the stage of cooperation to the stage of union. It directed the continuation of efforts to move from the stage of cooperation to the stage of union and tasked the ministerial council and the head of the specialized authority to complete the necessary procedures and present the outcomes to the next session of the Supreme Council.

On November 1, 2024, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi confirmed that Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, pay great attention to the economic and commercial sector. Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, directed the continuation of efforts to move from the stage of cooperation to the stage of union. They also directed the importance of accelerating the achievement of economic unity among the GCC countries and completing the necessary requirements to achieve this.

Over its journey spanning more than four decades, the Cooperation Council has accomplished various historic steps that strengthen the structure of the Council and consolidate its goals and ambitions in the conscience of the people of the Gulf, including the establishment of the Gulf Common Market, which provides several benefits, including ensuring the flow of goods between countries, which leads to increased competition between Gulf institutions for the benefit of the consumer, and the establishment of a free trade zone, which is mainly characterized by exempting the industrial and agricultural products of the GCC countries and natural resources products from customs duties.

During its journey that entered its fifth decade, the Cooperation Council, also completed the project of the unified identity card for the GCC states (smart card), as this step contributed to facilitating the movement of citizens between member states and reducing the waiting period at the ports by through electronic gates. It also helped in the smooth movement of national workers between member states. In the context of the stations and projects of the GCC journey, the comprehensive security strategy for its member states was approved, as well as the security agreement for the GCC states. Joint military action has also received the attention of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, since its inception.

Electrical interconnection between GCC countries is considered one of the most important infrastructure projects approved by the Council. The project's benefits include reducing the reserve required in each country, mutual coverage in the event of an emergency, surplus benefits, and reducing the cost of producing electrical energy. The GCC is a reliable economic player on the international level, as it is a huge market for exports from all over the world. Its countries also play a distinguished role in supplying global energy markets with oil and gas, which are the main drivers of the global economy and constitute about 60 percent of the energy consumed internationally.

Regarding the foreign policy, the GCC worked to formulate common and unified positions on political issues of concern to its six countries in the Arab, regional, and international and to deal as one bloc with the world within the framework of the foundations and pillars based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and consideration of common interests in a way that preserves its interests and enhances its security, stability, and the prosperity of its peoples.