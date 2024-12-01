Drawing Power: Sobin Park's Monumental Tribute To The Dragon

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The solo ENTER THE DRAGON by the acclaimed South-Korean artist Sobin Park is nearing its conclusion at Spazio SV in Venice, after attracting over 20,000 visitors.

Set against a backdrop of cinematic history, this exhibition reflects on the cultural significance of the dragon. It alludes to the year 1973, when director Robert Clouse filmed Enter the Dragon with the legendary Bruce Lee, and now, as 2024 approaches-the Year of the Wooden Dragon in Chinese astrology-this mythical creature takes center stage once again.

The collection showcases captivating graphite works on paper that guide visitors through a dreamlike experience filled with powerful dragon figures intertwined with graceful depictions of women. These artworks symbolize the energy, creative force, and vitality associated with the Dragon, embodying themes of transformation, renewal, and abundance.

REINTERPRETING A MYTH

Sobin Park's creations serve as allegories of the Wooden Dragon, expressing the hopes and desires cherished by Eastern cultures, which are increasingly appreciated in the West as well. Through her unique and dynamic approach, Park reinterprets the dragon's iconography, fostering a creative dialogue with both modern and contemporary art.

THE ART OF SOBIN PARK

The strength of her art lies in the distinctive nature of her practice. Using a tiny pencil, Park obsessively draws on monumental canvases up to 10 meters long. This process resembles a hypnotic dance, where her fluid movements across expansive surfaces evoke a Taoist ritual, breathing life into the dragon and establishing a profound connection between the artist and the enchanting female figures depicted in her work.