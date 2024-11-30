Pushpa 2: The Rule Tickets Hit ₹1,800 In Delhi, ₹1,600 In Mumbai As Advance Bookings Open In Several Cities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theatres next week - with ticket prices hitting the ₹1,800 mark in some places. Advance bookings have already begun in some major cities as the much anticipated release draws closer. The Telangana has greenlit an early screening of the ahead of its official release on December 5.

According to reports, tickets in Delhi have reached as high as ₹1,800 for some seats and theatres. Mumbai follows closely behind with prices reaching ₹1600 while Bengaluru clocked tickets costing up to ₹1000.

The film is slated to hit more than 12,000 screens across the world next week - made available in six languages . The Allu Arjun starrer will also have the highest number of IMAX screens allotted to an Indian film till date.

Meanwhile Telangana is gearing up for additional screenings and an early premiere at 9:30 am on December 4. The special show will be available at both in both single-screen theatres and multiplexes and owners have been allowed to raise ticket prices by ₹800.

The state has also permitted two additional screnings - at 1:00 am and 4:00 am - in addition to the five regular shows from December 5. According to reports, single-screen theatres will be permitted to raise ticket prices by ₹150 until December 8. The hike will be gradually decreased over the next few days until it returns to standard prices after December 23.