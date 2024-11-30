Italian Ambassador Outlines G7's Key Reform Areas For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The G7 Ambassadors will concentrate on critical reforms, resilience, and the reconstruction of Ukraine as part of the country's European integration process.

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Calling the launch of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations a "historic milestone," Formosa highlighted the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group's collaboration with Ukrainian authorities, international partners, and institutions to advance necessary reforms.

"We now need to stay the course, including by overcoming resistance to change while focusing on strengthening the rule of law, eradication of corruption and reinforcing transparency and effectiveness of the Ukrainian Administration. The G7 Ambassadors Support Group will continue to play its important part in this process by focusing on critical reforms for Ukraine's European path, resilience, and reconstruction, to contribute to its aspirations for a prosperous future," Formosa said.

The ambassador noted that Italy would continue its commitment in this field also through the next year in the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, which will have a specific focus, among others, on supporting the country's efforts in the alignment with the EU's acquis.

On November 26, the G7 foreign ministers reiterated their support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's "irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric."

On January 1, 2024, the Italian Embassy assumed the chairmanship of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group for Ukraine.