UAE Fuel Prices Drop To Lowest Rates In 2024: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In December?

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee cut rates by as much as Dh0.13 per litre, compared to prices in November.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from December 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (Dec) Price per litre (Nov) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.61 Dh2.74 Dh0.13 Special 95 petrol Dh2.50 Dh2.63 Dh0.13 E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.43 Dh2.55 Dh0.12

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 lesser than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (December) Full tank cost (November) Super 98 petrol Dh133.11 Dh139.74 Special 95 petrol Dh127.50 Dh134.13 E-plus 91 petrol Dh123.93 Dh130.05

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (December) Full tank cost (November) Super 98 petrol Dh161.82 Dh169.88 Special 95 petrol Dh155 Dh163.06 E-plus 91 petrol Dh150.66 Dh158.10

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (December) Full tank cost (November) Super 98 petrol Dh193.14 Dh202.76 Special 95 petrol Dh185 Dh194.62 E-plus 91 petrol Dh179.82 Dh188.70

These are the lowest petrol rates that have been announced in 2024. Prior to this, October had the lowest fuel prices , when rates had been slashed for two consecutive months. Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below: