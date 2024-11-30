Coinbase Faces Criticism Over Decision To Withhold Support For Celo's Migration To Ethereum Layer 2

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Coinbase's decision not to support Celo's transition from a Layer 1 blockchain to a Layer 2 solution on has stirred debate across the community.

This migration, planned for January 16, 2025, involves a hard fork that will halt block production on Celo's Layer 1 network, rendering funds held on Coinbase inaccessible unless users withdraw their CGLD tokens by January 13, 2025.

The Migration and Coinbase's Response

Celo's transition to Ethereum's Layer 2 is part of its broader strategy to leverage Ethereum's ecosystem for scalability and interoperability.

Despite the move aligning with Ethereum's scaling roadmap, Coinbase announced it will not support the upgrade. Instead, the platform has advised users to transfer their CGLD tokens to compatible wallets before the hard fork date.

Marek Olszewski, co-founder of Celo, expressed disappointment, suggesting that the exchange's stance could discourage other Layer 1 chains from exploring similar migrations. Olszewski remarked:

Controversy Sparks Over Concerns of Monopolistic Practices

Critics have also questioned the optics of Coinbase's decision, noting potential implications for Ethereum's ecosystem.

Alex Witt, General Partner at Verda Ventures, pointed out the similarities between Celo's Layer 2 and Coinbase's own Base network, both of which use Optimism's OP Stack technology. Witt suggested that the move might appear“monopolistic,” hinting at a possible conflict of interest as the exchange operates its own Layer 2 solution.

While acknowledging Coinbase's broader mission to promote economic freedom, Witt expressed hope that the decision was not influenced by an intent to favor its own network over others in the Optimism-based ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Ethereum advocate Anthony Sassano echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for Coinbase to reevaluate its position. Sassano speculated that the decision might stem from internal miscommunication within the exchange and urged the exchange to consider the broader implications for Ethereum's scaling vision.

Celo's migration to Ethereum Layer 2 has been in development for over a year. In July 2023, the team behind Celo proposed the transition, which was later approved through governance. To ensure a seamless shift, Celo introduced two testnets: Dango, launched in July 2023, and Alfajores, which underwent updates in September 2023.