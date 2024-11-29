Open Interest In WLD Futures Market Rises By 21.8%

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) World (WLD), formerly Worldcoin, experienced an unexpected price rally after the token saw a 21.8% spike in open interest.

According to CoinGlass data, Open interest in WLD futures surged by 21.8% to $418.31 million at the time of writing, signaling heightened interest from traders. Moreover, technical indicators have confirmed the token's upward momentum.

The World's native token climbed by 6.53% in price in the last day, briefly peaking at $3.03 before leveling at its current price of $2.89. This rise increased the token's daily trading volume by 75.43% and caused its market capitalization to surpass $1.3 billion.

World's 24-hour Price Chart. | Source: CoinMarketCap

The announcement of the World ID Passport Credential pilot was the main trigger for the WLD's latest rally. Launched in a few countries, including South Korea, Malaysia, Colombia, and Chile, this project attempts to accelerate WLD's adoption in these countries.

With this functionality, holders can link their World ID to NFC-enabled passports. However, it is presently available only to iOS users. This feature simplifies access to the ecosystem by eliminating the necessity for the conventional iris scan.

These advancements have strengthened the World Project's appeal, especially for those prioritizing privacy and ease. The project's creative strategy, focusing on Asia, will boost adoption while establishing WLD as a utility token in the changing digital asset market.

Bullish Sentiment Drives WLD's Price Action

Recent chart analyses suggest additional bullish patterns. For instance, an ascending triangle formation on the 4-hour chart indicates a possible breakout over the $3 resistance level, which would result in a substantial price increase.

Additionally, due to the appearance of a multi-month cup-and-handle pattern, the token's price could reach $12 or even $20 in the upcoming months. With the expanding use of World ID, WLD is becoming a formidable competitor in the cryptocurrency market.

The World ID Passport Credential pilot's debut is establishing new standards in digital identity by including cutting-edge technologies that prioritize user efficiency and accessibility.

Meanwhile, some observers predict a spike in WLD's token supply as the project gains traction.