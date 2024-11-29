Egyptian President Affirms Support For Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Friday affirmed full support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people namely their right to an independent state until the June 4th border (1967) with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The president in an tweet affirmed on the occasion of the international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people his full backing for these rights. "The Palestinian cause will always top our priorities out of the belief in its justice and this people's right to independence, liberty and dignity."

He addressed a message on the occasion to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (end)

