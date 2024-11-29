Qatar Participates In 29Th Conference Of OPCW State Parties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: Qatar took part in the 29th Session of the of the States Parties members of Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, held in The Hague.



The Qatari delegation led by HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, who serves as the State of Qatar's Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the OPCW.



In his speech, Dr. Al Qahtani reaffirmed Qatar's strong commitment to the goals and principles of the Chemical Weapons Convention, emphasizing Qatar's role in promoting global peace and security and enhancing international cooperation in this vital area.



Dr. Al Qahtani also stressed the importance of collective efforts to ensure the full and effective implementation of the convention to prevent the spread of chemical weapons.