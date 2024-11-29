In East, Russia Has Focused Its Main Efforts On Four Areas - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces the Russian is most active in the Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions, and deteriorating weather conditions make it difficult for the enemy to use heavy equipment, drones and aircraft.

This was reported on television by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGF Nazar Voloshyn, Ukrinform reports.

“The situation remains tense in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGF, but it is controlled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in almost all sections of the frontline, the situation is changing dynamically. The enemy is concentrating its offensive actions of varying intensity along the entire frontline. It is focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions. However, the Defense Forces are also focusing on preventing the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of our country,” Voloshyn said.

According to him, 180 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation over the last day, most of the attacks took place in the Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions.

In the morning, 16 combat engagements took place, the occupants conducted 4 air strikes using 6 guided aerial bombs, several kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 550 times at Ukrainian troops' positions using various types of weapons.

According to the spokesman, weather conditions and fog affect the enemy's actions, primarily the activity of equipment, drones and aviation.

Voloshyn also noted that the Russian army uses the dark time of day and weather conditions to pull up reserves.

According to him, the enemy has recently begun to pull up heavy armored vehicles to support its assault groups.

“The enemy is trying to put pressure on our Defense Forces. The concentration of the enemy's reserves of personnel and equipment is observed at the Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions. The Russian military command is forced to use a significant part of its strategic reserves, which it has accumulated over the course of this year, to seize territories,” said the spokesman.

He noted that according to available information, the military of the Russian frontline units complain about poor logistics, primarily the lack of ammunition, food, water and warm clothes, as well as the quality of North Korean ammunition.

“We have information that Russian soldiers are complaining about the quality of ammunition supplied by North Korea. They are not flying to the right place at all,” said the Khortytsia spokesman.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of November 28, the situation in the Kupiansk sector was relatively stable, in the Kramatorsk sector and in the direction of Chasiv Yar the number of enemy attacks decreased.