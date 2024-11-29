Peru’S Deficit Surge Slows Interest Rate Cuts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's economic landscape is shifting as public spending surges, breaking local fiscal deficit targets. This trend is now influencing the Central Bank's monetary policy decisions.



Julio Velarde, the head of Peru's Central Bank, highlighted this issue during a business forum in Arequipa. Peru's fiscal deficit has reached 4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the end of the second quarter.



This figure exceeds the Finance Ministry's year-end target of 2.8%. It marks the highest deficit since 2020, when pandemic measures led to an 8.9% shortfall.



Velarde expressed concern over this fiscal situation. He noted that Peru had maintained fiscal prudence for many years. However, the current deficit is significantly high.



This rapid increase in public spending is now a key factor limiting swift interest rate reductions. The Central Bank recently lowered the benchmark interest rate to 5%.







This 25 basis point cut met analyst expectations. The decision aims to keep core inflation within the target range. However, further rate cuts may be constrained by the current fiscal trajectory.

Peru's Economic Outlook

Velarde warned about the potential consequences if public spending continues to accelerate unchecked. He reminded listeners of past experiences when fiscal control was lost.



This cautionary stance reflects the delicate balance between stimulating growth and maintaining economic stability. Peru's government projects 3.2% economic growth for 2024.



This follows a 0.6% recession last year due to reduced investments, social unrest, and adverse weather effects. The Central Bank's decisions will play a crucial role in achieving this growth target.



The current economic situation presents a complex challenge for policymakers. They must navigate between supporting economic recovery and maintaining fiscal discipline.



Observers will closely watch the Central Bank's approach to interest rates in the coming months. Peru's economic future hinges on finding the right balance.



Fiscal responsibility and monetary policy must work in tandem. This will be key to ensuring sustainable growth and economic stability in the face of current challenges.

