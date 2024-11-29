Ezra Eeman To Spearhead WAN-IFRA's 'AI In Media' Initiative.

(MENAFN- Pressat) WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, is pleased to welcome Ezra Eeman as a strategic advisor for its AI initiatives. In this role, Eeman will leverage his extensive expertise in innovation to help advance the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence technologies across the news media industry. Alongside his ongoing position as Director of Strategy and Innovation at Dutch Public Broadcasting (NPO), he will guide WAN-IFRA's efforts to empower its members in navigating AI-driven transformation.

With extensive experience in media innovation and strategic foresight, Ezra Eeman will help WAN-IFRA members explore AI opportunities by supporting the creation of AI roadmaps, facilitating forums, and guiding discussions to encourage the integration of AI technologies across the media industry.

Eeman has been a driving force in the digital transformation of the media industry for over a decade. His leadership in numerous innovation projects has boosted digital capabilities and audience engagement. With expertise spanning AI applications in content creation, editorial workflows, and newsroom automation, Eeman has established himself as a thought leader in leveraging AI to revolutionize media practices.

By combining his strategic insight, innovation experience, and deep understanding of the media industry, Ezra has positioned himself as a respected voice in the application of AI within media organisations, making him an expert in this rapidly evolving field.

WAN-IFRA Launches Several Initiatives to Support AI Adoption in Media

WAN-IFRA announced several initiatives designed to support its members in understanding and implementing AI technologies, while learning from industry best practices:



AI Community : A dedicated platform for news media executives and content creators to network and share insights on AI in media. Led by Eeman, this community will include a Slack channel, regular webinars featuring expert speakers, and case studies, fostering meaningful collaboration.

AI Forums : Regional and international forums bringing together AI practitioners and thought leaders. Forums have already been successfully held in Bengaluru, Jakarta, Madrid, and Paris, with upcoming events in Frankfurt and Mexico City. These forums aim to serve as annual meeting points for media professionals to exchange ideas and best practices.

Study Tours : WAN-IFRA's next AI-focused study tour will take place in San Francisco and Silicon Valley from January 27 to 31, 2025 , followed by a tour in Bengaluru on February 20 and 21, 2025 . These tours will provide first-hand exposure to cutting-edge AI technologies. AI Academy : A new learning platform offering self-paced online modules focused on newsroom AI applications. This platform equips media professionals with practical AI skills to thrive in an AI-driven future.

These initiatives complement WAN-IFRA's ongoing projects:



Newsroom AI Catalyst Accelerator : A programme training 128 newsrooms across Europe, APAC, Latin America, and South Asia in collaboration with OpenAI. The accelerator helps newsrooms build AI prototypes and scale AI solutions. Data Science Expert Group : An international community of over 400 data analysts, scientists, and engineers dedicated to providing insights, tools, and feedback aligned with newsroom priorities to grow audiences, deepen engagement, and optimise revenues.

Advisory Board Driving Strategic AI Initiatives

To further strengthen its AI initiatives, WAN-IFRA has established an Advisory Board chaired by Ezra Eeman, comprising leading AI experts and media professionals from prominent organisations. Representing a wealth of industry expertise, the board includes:



Jane Barrett , Reuters (United Kingdom)

Fergus Bell , Fathm (United Kingdom)

Jessica Davis , Gannett Media | USA TODAY (United States)

David Dieudonné, Ouest-France (France)

José Gutiérrez Cuellar, PRISA (Spain)

Fabian Heckenberger , Süddeutsche Zeitung (Germany)

Kasper Lindskow , JP/Politikens Media Group (Denmark)

Juan Carlos Lopez Calvet , Schibsted Media (Norway) Ingrid Verschuren , Dow Jones (Spain)

This distinguished board provides strategic insights and guidance to shape WAN-IFRA's AI roadmap, addressing key challenges and driving impactful AI adoption across the media industry.

Through these programmes and Eeman's leadership, WAN-IFRA aims to empower media professionals to navigate AI's transformative possibilities.

About

WAN-IFRA , the World Association of News Publishers, is the global organisation of the world's press, comprising 3,000 news publishers and technology companies and 60 national publishers' associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. With a mission to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media, WAN-IFRA provides its members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. The World Editors Forum is its network for editors.

Ezra Eeman is the Director of Strategy & Innovation at NPO, the Dutch Public Broadcaster. Ezra has almost 20 years of experience in media, innovation and journalism. Previously he was Change Director at international media company Mediahuis, responsible for coordinating newsroom transformation and digital acceleration. He worked as the Head of Digital, Transformation and Platforms at the EBU, The European Broadcasting Union and before that was head of an innovation lab and journalist at VRT, the Flemish public broadcaster.







