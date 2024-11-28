Pacific Beauty Brands Shine At London Trade Fair

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (ITC News) – Eight beauty care companies from the Pacific Islands made waves at this year's Salon Beauty Trade Fair in London, showcasing their products and gaining a foothold in the competitive UK beauty market.

Representing countries such as Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu, these businesses joined the event as part of the International Trade Centre's (ITC) United Kingdom Trade Partnerships (UKTP) Programme. The goal? To elevate Pacific beauty care products on a global stage.

Preparation through negotiation training

In the days leading up to the fair, the entrepreneurs were equipped with essential skills through a Negotiation Skills workshop, organized by ITC. The session let participants refine their negotiation strategies and boost their confidence for business discussions during trade shows.

'We gained so much from the negotiation workshop, especially in how to present ourselves to buyers, using body language to my advantage, learning to read consumers and approaching them accordingly,' said Purnima Singh, owner of Loloma Fiji company. 'It gave us the foundation we needed to make the most of the trade fair.'

Showcasing Asia-Pacific's finest

From 13 to 14 October 2024, the Salon Beauty Trade Fair in London was more than just an opportunity to showcase products; it was a stage where the rich diversity of the Asia-Pacific came to life through the stories of the entrepreneurs behind each brand. From the lush islands of Fiji to the vibrant coasts of Vanuatu, these companies embodied the essence of Asia-Pacific beauty care.

Chetan Punja from Naturally Fiji brought a sense of tropical heritage, introducing fairgoers to luxurious beauty care products crafted from traditional Fijian botanicals. Across the aisle, Ernestine Kong of Oshin Organics captivated audiences with her brand's sustainable and organic approach, offering a glimpse into Papua New Guinea's natural richness.

Tonga's Mele Olivetti of Feniu radiated with pride as she shared her artisanal coconut oil products, deeply rooted in her homeland's culture. Meanwhile, Purnima Singh, representing Loloma from Fiji, showcased her vision of blending tradition with innovation, making her natural coconut oils a highlight of the event.

From Sri Lanka, Shamindi Buddhika of Nature's Secrets enchanted visitors with her knowledge of herbal remedies, traditional medicine, and how it complements the company's products. Nama Fiji representative Natasha told the fascinating story of harvesting and incorporating Fijian sea grapes, captivating UK beauty buyers with the brand's unique approach to natural beauty care.

Maukeha Sham Koua from Noa Noa Kavanua brought the warmth of Vanuatu's beaches to the trade fair, while Maria Leota of Kuki in Samoa shared the story of how her natural beauty products draw on ancient island rituals passed down through generations.

Together, these entrepreneurs painted a vivid picture of the Asia-Pacific Islands' commitment to sustainable beauty care, sparking conversations with buyers and industry experts who were eager to learn more about the natural, high-quality ingredients infused in each product.

Impressive outcomes and business potential

The Asia-Pacific companies not only gained valuable exposure but also secured tangible results. By the end of the trade fair, 152 transactions were made directly with consumers, generating £3,930 in sales. More importantly, they made 75 business connections, with 27 serious leads. Several companies also expressed interest in returning to the next edition of the Salon Beauty Trade Fair.

Maukeha Sham Koua from Noa Noa Kavanua said: 'This is a huge opportunity for us, as it's the first time we can participate in an international market, specifically the UK. It allows us to test a different market from what we're used to and also create new partnerships with the Asia-Pacific companies exhibiting. We are also very grateful for the honest and genuine feedback we've received while promoting Vanuatu-made products.'

A step forward for Asia-Pacific brands

The Asia-Pacific beauty companies' participation in Salon Beauty is part of a broader effort by the UKTP Programme to enhance trade from developing nations into the UK. With the support of ITC, these businesses are learning how to navigate international markets, gain exposure, and expand their reach, bringing the unique beauty products of the Pacific to the world.

