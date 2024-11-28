JPF, TRENDS Sign Mou To Enhance Media Cooperation, Partnerships

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF), which publishes The Jordan Times and Al Rai daily, and the UAE-based TRENDS Research & Advisory Centre have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and strategic partnerships to spread knowledge and raise awareness on social issues.

JPF Director General Heyam Karaki and TRENDS Director General Mohammed Ali signed the MoU in the presence of Al Rai Editor-in-Chief Khaled Al Shogran.

The agreement entails sharing and broadcasting media content through news activities, summaries, studies, opinion pieces, and documentary materials across social media platforms.

The MoU covers specialised training programmes for Al Rai employees in certain fields of their work, as well as providing consultation related to the newspaper's core activities.

TRENDS will also support Al Rai by providing a group of its elite writers and specialists to enrich the newspaper's investigations and programmes.

According to the agreement, TRENDS will supply Al Rai with selected content produced by the centre for publication, as well as conducting studies aligned with the objectives of both sides.

Joint activities, such as seminars and conferences, are also planned.

TRENDS is a research and advisory centre that analyses opportunities and challenges across geopolitical, economic, and knowledge fields.

The centre seeks to establish "strong" networks and partnerships with global research centres, international organisations, and government and non-government entities.

By leveraging international academic and research expertise, TRENDS aims to enhance its scientific and research role both regionally and globally.