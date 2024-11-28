Second Edition Of Qatar-UAE Super Cup Expands To Four Games
Doha, Qatar: The organising committee of Qatar-UAE Super Cup announced the launch of its second edition with four tournaments.
With the participation of eight teams – four from Qatar and as many from the UAE – the first tournament, Challenge Shield, will be played between Al Rayyan, runners-up in Qatar league, and Shabab Al Ahli, runners-up in ADNOC Pro League, on January 16, 2025, in Doha.
In Super Cup, Al Nasr, runners-up in President's Cup, face Qatar SC, runners-up in Amir Cup, on January 17, 2025, in Dubai.
Super Shield will pit Qatar league champions Al Sadd against ADNOC Pro League champions Al Wasl on January 18, 2025, in Doha.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup champions Al Wahda will match wits with Qatar Cup champions Al Wakrah in Challenge Cup on January 19, 2025, in Abu Dhabi.
The first edition featured the Qatar-UAE Super Cup and the UAE-Qatar Super Cup Shield.
