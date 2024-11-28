Displaced Lebanese citizens begin returning to their homes

(MENAFN) Following the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, displaced Lebanese citizens began returning to their homes in the south and the Bekaa Valley, with an atmosphere of joy and relief prevailing. In the southern city of Tyre, convoys of cars carrying families and their belongings arrived, with returnees waving flags of Lebanon, Hezbollah, and the Amal Movement, signaling their support and celebrating the ceasefire.



In the southern suburbs of Beirut, large crowds gathered, waving Hezbollah flags and chanting slogans in support of the resistance. Some individuals raised weapons and carried pictures of the late Hezbollah leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, who were killed by Israeli forces.



Meanwhile, Lebanese Minister of Works, Ali Hamiyah, announced that work had begun to reopen the Masnaa border crossing with Syria, which had been closed due to Israeli airstrikes targeting vital border routes. The ministry is also inspecting other northern border crossings to assess and repair bridges that were damaged during the conflict.

MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935720