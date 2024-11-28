GTA Cars becomes official sponsor of Band of Misfits

(MENAFN- Santanu Rakshit) GTA Cars, a leading automotive dealership in Dubai renowned for its dedication to community values and customer excellence, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Band of Misfits, a prominent Dubai-based rugby team. This partnership comes as the team prepares for the prestigious Emirates 7s tournament, underscoring GTA Cars' commitment to fostering local talent and advancing the UAE’s sports scene.



With this sponsorship, GTA Cars is committed to empowering local athletes and supporting the band of misfits as they prepare for the Emirates 7s tournament.



Mr. Aamir Shafiq, Managing Director of GTA Cars, shared his excitement about the sponsorship: “At GTA Cars, we understand the importance of supporting initiatives that embody teamwork, dedication, and passion. Our partnership with Band of Misfits allows us to contribute to the growth of local talent and encourage a thriving rugby culture in Dubai. We are honoured to support the team ahead of the Emirates 7s and look forward to their success.”



Mr. Tom Pewtress, Team Owner of Band of Misfits, shared his appreciation: “The partnership with GTA Cars is an exciting opportunity for Band of Misfits. GTA Cars is a highly respected brand, and we are thrilled to partner with an organization with such strong values and a strong reputation. We believe that the partnership continues to allow the Band of Misfits to establish itself as a Dubai-based club that is featured in important social competitions within the community. We are extremely excited for this year’s Emirates 7s tournament.”



This sponsorship marks another step in GTA Cars' mission to support local initiatives and give back to the community, encouraging excellence both on and off the field. By investing in the growth of local sports, GTA Cars reaffirms its role as a community partner committed to making a difference.



About GTA Cars

Located in the heart of Dubai, GTA Cars stands as a premier car dealership renowned for delivering world-class service and a seamless automotive experience. Specializing in buying and selling high-quality automobiles, GTA Cars offers an extensive selection of meticulously maintained vehicles to suit every preference. GTA Cars also provides expert assistance with car parts buying, selling, and exchange, as well as comprehensive financial solutions and car registration services. Backed by an enthusiastic team with over 300 years of combined automotive expertise locally and globally, GTA Cars is dedicated to helping clients discover their next dream car with confidence and ease.







MENAFN28112024007297015665ID1108935330