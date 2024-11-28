عربي


Zakharova: Greece Must Seek Approval For Re-Exports Of Russian-Made Weapons


11/28/2024 2:06:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov

Moscow has not received any request from Greece regarding the re-export of Russian military products to Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the spokeperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, as she said at a briefing in Moscow.

Commenting on the information circulated by the Greek press about Athens' preparation to hand over the S-300 and other Russian-made complexes to Armenia, Zakharova emphasized the need to comply with the provisions of bilateral intergovernmental agreements dated October 30, 1995, on military-technical cooperation and December 3, 2013, on the supply of military products.

"These agreements unequivocally prohibit the re-export of military equipment supplied by us to Greece without Russia's consent, and we have not received any request from Greece at this moment," concluded the diplomat.

