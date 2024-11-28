Zakharova: Greece Must Seek Approval For Re-Exports Of Russian-Made Weapons
Moscow has not received any request from Greece regarding the
re-export of Russian military products to Armenia,
Azernews reports, citing the spokeperson of the
Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, as she said at a
briefing in Moscow.
Commenting on the information circulated by the Greek press
about Athens' preparation to hand over the S-300 and other
Russian-made complexes to Armenia, Zakharova emphasized the need to
comply with the provisions of bilateral intergovernmental
agreements dated October 30, 1995, on military-technical
cooperation and December 3, 2013, on the supply of military
products.
"These agreements unequivocally prohibit the re-export of
military equipment supplied by us to Greece without Russia's
consent, and we have not received any request from Greece at this
moment," concluded the diplomat.
