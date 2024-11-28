8-Year-Old Indian Chess Genius Takes The World By Storm

He wasn't able to defend successfully and lost the position to Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in a simultaneous chess event. But he earned high praise from the Gukesh:“This boy is playing exceptionally. I am shocked actually.”

Two years down the line, an 18-year-old Gukesh is locked in a battle for the world crown with Chinese Ding Liren in Singapore.

The Hyderabad boy, now eight, meanwhile, has emerged as the latest Indian chess sensation by becoming the under-8 champion at the world cadet event in Montesilvano in Italy.

Divith, who has a FIDE rating of 1784 points currently, won four matches on the trot, including the last two against higher-rated opponents, to finish in a three-way tie with compatriot Sattwik Swain and Ziming Guo of China. But the Telangana boy clinched the gold with a better tie-break score.

Divith's journey into the world of chess started at a tender age, with his software engineer parents taking note of his curiosity and love for solving puzzles.

“Initially, he enjoyed solving puzzles. As the complexity increased, his interest grew,” his father Mahesh Reddy recalled while talking to PTI from Italy.

The family enrolled Divith in a local puzzle institute. However, the early experience didn't work out, leading them to explore other avenues.

When Divith was just six, he participated in the U-8 National Chess Championship.

It was there that his father saw his child excel that prompted him to contact their coach and from there onwards began his journey under Rama Krishna Polavarapu.

As his coach is from of Visakhapatnam, most of learning happens online. The decision to train online was a strategic one, as Reddy and his wife wanted to“save time and minimise travel”.

Divith's schooling also moved online to complement his chess journey.

April marked a breakthrough when Divith won the world rapid age group title in Armenia and also a bronze in blitz. He also finished fifth in classical format in U-8 World Cup.

Currently Abhimanyu Mishra of the USA holds the record for the youngest Grandmaster, at the age of 12 years, four months, and 25 days.

Reddy is confident that Divith's extraordinary potential will allow him to achieve this feat even sooner.

