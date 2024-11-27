Blue Ammonia Plant A Milestone To Expand Clean Energy Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Laying the foundation stone for the blue ammonia project represents a major landmark in QatarEnergy's strategy to expand into the clean sector as the plant is the largest of its kind in the world. It consists of a production unit with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of ammonia per year and a unit for carbon dioxide injection and storage, with a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year.

Addressing the event to lay the foundation stone of the blue ammonia plant project, yesterday of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said,“The size and timing of this project reflect the status of blue ammonia as one of the most important solutions for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants or through its use as fuel in maritime shipping. In doing so, we have contributed a balanced growth that supports human development in a responsible, sustainable and practical manner.”

A documentary about the project was screened during the ceremony which showed that since 1969, Qatar has established itself as a leader in the global ammonia market, producing almost four million tonnes annually. Most of this ammonia is converted to urea a fertilizer vital to producing food for over half of the world's population and now ammonia is stepping into a new role, one that will build on its legacy in efforts to reduce global emissions.

The vision is brought to life by blue ammonia plant, an exciting new chapter for QatarEnergy.



Foundation stone laid for QR4.4bn blue ammonia plant

In the video presentation, Minister Al Kaabi said,“The blue ammonia plant we are building is the largest project of its kind in the world. It is remarkable for its carbon capture and storage technology where 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide will be stored underground. Additionally, it is powered by solar energy from QatarEnergy's solar power plants which supply a large portion of the blue ammonia plant's power usage making the ammonia 'blue'.”

In Qatar, we store about two million tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum in Ras Laffan and after“we complete all our development projects in the North Field we will reach over 11 million tonnes per annum. As for the use of solar power in Mesaieed, part of the plant's power will be generated by solar power plants, 400 megawatts of which will be generated in Mesaieed and another 400 megawatts in Ras Laffan.”

Furthermore,“we also announced a 2,000 megawatt project in Dukhan. After the completion of all these projects, about 30 percent of total electric capacity in Qatar will be from solar energy. This all proves that we care about the environment and are keen to minimise emissions in a realistic and responsible manner while ensuring growth for Qatar and the world.”

Currently under construction in Mesaieed Industrial City the plant will produce 1.2 million tonnes every year making it the world's largest blue ammonia plant which will use the latest global technology in terms of safety, environmental standards and plant operations.

Harnessing both solar power and lower carbon natural gas from the North Field the project will produce ammonia with a best-in-class carbon dioxide footprint, supplying low-carbon fuel to global markets.