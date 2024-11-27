Nellore MP Advocates For Handloom Cluster In Paturu Village

(MENAFN- KNN India) Nellore, Nov 27 (KNN)

Nellore Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy met with Union Textiles Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday to advocate for the development of a handloom cluster in Paturu village.

The MP submitted a formal representation requesting ministerial support for establishing the cluster under the Small Cluster Development Program (SCDP).

During the meeting, Reddy highlighted the importance of the proposed handloom cluster, emphasising its potential impact on approximately 500 weaver families in the region who rely entirely on handloom production.

He noted that the state handloom and textiles commissioner had already submitted a comprehensive proposal to develop five clusters, including Paturu, under the National Handloom Development Program (NHDP).

The village of Paturu, situated within the Kovur Assembly constituency of the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, is particularly renowned for its silk sarees.

The proposed handloom cluster aims to provide critical infrastructure and support to local weavers, potentially strengthening the region's textile manufacturing capabilities.

Minister Giriraj Singh received the proposal positively, assuring the TDP MP that he would carefully review the submission and provide a responsive decision.

The potential approval of this cluster could represent a significant boost to the local handloom industry and the economic prospects of Paturu's weaving community.

(KNN Bureau)