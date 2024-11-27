Malaysia reports second case of Mpox in three months

(MENAFN) Malaysia has reported its second mpox case in the last three months, according to local on Wednesday. The Ministry confirmed that the latest case involves a 34-year-old Malaysian who had traveled internationally within the past 21 days. The individual is currently in stable condition and has been placed in isolation, the ministry stated.



The first mpox case in the country was identified in September. Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, was declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in August, marking the second declaration in two years. This came after a new variant of the virus began spreading from Congo to neighboring regions, heightening global concerns.



Mpox is a zoonotic disease that can spread to humans through close physical contact with an infected person, small wild animals, or contaminated materials. The name was officially changed by the WHO in 2022 to address concerns that the original name was racist and stigmatizing.



Symptoms of mpox include rashes or lesions and flu-like indicators such as fever, headaches, muscle and back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. The Malaysian Health Ministry continues to monitor and manage cases while urging vigilance to curb the spread of the disease.

MENAFN27112024000045015839ID1108931924