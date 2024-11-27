Young Talents Shine At TURKSOY Turkic World Youth Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
With the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijani young
talents have distinguished by their success in various fields of
culture participated in the "I TURKSOY Turkic World Youth Meeting"
held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The event aims to strengthen cultural and historical ties among
Turkic peoples and to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and
unity.
During the meeting, the participants engaged in seminars,
discussions, and presentations related to promoting the cultural
heritage of the Turkic world, sharing their thoughts.
Young talents put forward proposals for addressing common issues
and implementing joint projects, while exploring collaboration
opportunities to further strengthen connections among the
youth.
The Azerbaijani delegation also contributed by showcasing the
country's rich cultural heritage, supporting the development of
cultural integration and dialogue as part of the Turkic world.
This event holds particular significance for strengthening the
ties of Azerbaijani youth with the Turkic world, facilitating
experience exchange, and establishing new friendships.
The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, was
established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the
Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye
Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions
to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different
initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are
continued every year.
Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out
activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity
among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future
generations and introduce it to the world.
The organization actively collaborates with international bodies
like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as
the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish
Academy.
Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives,
hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World
project in Shusha city.
Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul
International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film
Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry
Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity,
Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events
were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with
the Action Plan.
