Young Talents Shine At TURKSOY Turkic World Youth Meeting

With the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijani young talents have distinguished by their success in various fields of culture participated in the "I TURKSOY Turkic World Youth Meeting" held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The event aims to strengthen cultural and historical ties among Turkic peoples and to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and unity.

During the meeting, the participants engaged in seminars, discussions, and presentations related to promoting the cultural heritage of the Turkic world, sharing their thoughts.

Young talents put forward proposals for addressing common issues and implementing joint projects, while exploring collaboration opportunities to further strengthen connections among the youth.

The Azerbaijani delegation also contributed by showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, supporting the development of cultural integration and dialogue as part of the Turkic world.

This event holds particular significance for strengthening the ties of Azerbaijani youth with the Turkic world, facilitating experience exchange, and establishing new friendships.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are continued every year.

Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future generations and introduce it to the world.

The organization actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.