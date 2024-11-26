UN Welcomes Ceasefire Between Israel And Lebanon

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – The United Nations has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres expressed hope that the agreement“ can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing.”

“The secretary-general urges the parties to fully respect and swiftly implement all of their commitments made under this agreement,” the statement noted.

He also urged the parties to undertake immediate steps towards the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) .

“ The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL ) both stand ready to support the implementation of this agreement , in line with their respective mandates,” the statement added.

Agreement, a starting point

Separately, the UN specialcCoordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, called the agreement a pivotal moment to restore safety and security for civilians on both sides of the Blue Line.

“ This agreement marks the starting point of a critical process , anchored in the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006),” she said in a statement .

The Security Council resolution, adopted in the aftermath of the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, calls for a cessation of hostilities as well as respect for the“Blue Line” of separation between Israeli and Lebanese armed forces.

Hennis-Plasschaert stressed that selective adherence to the resolution would no longer suffice.

“The status quo ante of implementing only select provisions of resolution 1701 (2006), while paying lip service to others, will not suffice,” she warned.

“Neither side can afford another period of disingenuous implementation under the guise of ostensible calm.”

Time to deliver

The special coordinator urged both parties to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the ceasefire agreement. She also commended them on seizing the opportunity to close“this devastating chapter”, reminding them of the work that lies ahead.

“ Now is the time to deliver, through concrete actions, to consolidate today's achievement. ”

The ceasefire agreement comes after more than a year of heightened tensions along the Blue Line. Civilians on both sides have borne the brunt of the violence, with thousands killed and tens of thousands displaced.

